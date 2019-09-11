The city of Allen encourages residents to help shape the city’s future by participating in the 2020 United States Census.
The U.S. Census Bureau counts every person living in the United States and five territories every 10 years. The results determine congressional representation and more than $675 billion in federal funding.
Throughout August, representatives from the Census Bureau visited communities to ensure the address list is up to date. This address canvass targets areas that have added or lost housing in recent years. During the Aug. 13 Allen City Council meeting, Mayor Stephen Terrell presented a proclamation to Census representatives proclaiming the 2020 Census “a top priority for the city.”
All households will receive an invitation to take the census by April 1, 2020. The 2020 Census can be taken by mail, by phone or online.
During April 2020, Census takers will begin visiting college students who live on campus, people living in senior centers, and others who live among large groups of people. Census takers also begin conducting quality check interviews to help ensure an accurate count.
By May, the Census Bureau begins visiting homes that haven't responded to the 2020 Census to make sure everyone is counted.
The Census Bureau delivers apportionment counts will be delivered to the president and Congress next December.
The U.S. Census Bureau is bound by law to protect answers and keep them strictly confidential. The U.S. Census Bureau cannot release any identifiable information about individuals, event to law enforcement. The answers are used only to produce statistics.
