Americans love stories involving innovative inventions that were constructed in basements or garages, but this narrative involves the persistence and ingenuity of a schoolboy who gathered scrap metals and bicycle parts and built a windmill that brought electricity to his home and helped his family pump the water they needed to farm the land in a Malawian village.
ALLen Reads will feature Bryan Mealer, author of The New York Times Bestseller “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind,” written with William Kamkwamba, at 2 p.m. Oct. 19 at the library, 300 N. Allen Dr.
The book has been translated into more than a dozen languages and was adapted into a film that premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. The film will also be presented in the library’s auditorium at 7 p.m. Oct. 22.
Mealer has appeared on National Public Radio (NPR) and is the author of “All Things Must Fight to Live,” which chronicled his years covering the war in the Democratic Republic of Congo for the Associated Press and Harper’s.
ALLen Reads encourages reading in the community with a one-book program of the Friends of the Allen Public Library. The Friends coordinate this annual community project in which a book is chosen for the whole community to read and discuss. Activities often include book discussion groups, an author visit, a movie, a play and other guest speakers.
ALLen Reads meets at 7 p.m. the second Monday of each month in the Allen Public Library Board Room.
This free program is sponsored by the Allen Public Library. Call 214-509-4911 for additional information.
