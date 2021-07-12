Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas (GSNETX) recently recognized a volunteer who has dedicated her time and service to guiding and inspiring Girl Scouts.
Christina Stenger of Allen was awarded the Thanks Badge II, one of the highest adult volunteer recognition awards in Girl Scouts.
Stenger received the award in large part for her much-needed support for the council’s Girl Scout Cookie Program through a challenging year of COVID-19, which forced a significant shift in how girls and volunteers participate in the program, causing a high need for training and support.
While the change brought anxiety and confusion to program participants, Stenger was a stable and valuable resource as she helped calm nerves and worked to reorganize a cookie program Facebook group, making it easier and faster to find information.
Additionally, Stenger, who received the Thanks Badge in 2018, has gone above and beyond the call of service, as she had helped train and support previous Girl Scout Cookie managers when they didn’t have any training.
“Christina has been an amazing volunteer contributor to our Cookie Program through a crazy year of COVID. She speaks with an authoritative but supportive voice and has demonstrated that she can provide our cookie volunteers the help they need during our annual Cookie Program,” said Jennifer Bartkowski, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas. “We truly have some outstanding women as champions of girl ambition. They are role models and guides for our girls, as they help them succeed now and in the future.”
Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas serves 32 counties in Northeast Texas. For more information on how to join, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, call 972-349-2400 or visit gsnetx.org.
