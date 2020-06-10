Allen City Council Chambers saw its largest crowd in months during Tuesday’s meeting, as a number of residents came out to express their feelings and frustrations in the wake of the death of Minnesota man George Floyd.
Several speakers called the council out on their silence since Floyd’s death and a number of protests in the city.
Allen resident Rosalind Booker, vice president and community/public relations director for the Collin County Black Chamber of Commerce, told the council she wants everyone to understand the meaning of Black Lives Matter.
“It’s a cause, it’s a plea, it’s a movement for change. The message promotes awareness of historical and habitual social inequality and police brutality against black people – this proclamation and advocacy for change to abolish injustice, lack of dignity and disrespect for the black humanity,” she said. “When we raise our fist or clench our fist, it’s not to harm, it is a symbol of solidarity and support. It refers to the ties in society that bind our community together as one.”
Booker asked the council to join the Collin County Black Chamber of Commerce, facilitate cultural and bias training and sponsor Dallas Dinner Table, an annual race relation discussion.
“We’d love to hear from you in terms of a statement of how you feel about the notorious death of George Floyd because your silence is deadly,” Booker said.
Earlier in the day, Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey released a statement condemning the acts of the Minneapolis police officers who have now been charged for murder or aiding and abetting murder. Harvey also spoke during Tuesday’s meeting.
“The brutal, unjust death of George Floyd outrages, sickens and saddens me personally, along with the Allen Police Department. There is no justification for the eight minutes and 46 seconds that we saw in that video,” he said.
He said he has already been in discussions with other chiefs in surrounding cities to implement further policies to prohibit the type of treatment Floyd received.
“And I’m reaching out to community members and intend to use this time to listen, and while our policy is to represent best practices, we will continue to review our policies,” he said.
Harvey’s statement reviews those best practices, ongoing accountability, philosophy of policing, hiring and training practices, and addressing citizen concerns. Read the full statement here.
Some of Tuesday’s speakers urged the council to adopt the 8 Can’t Wait policies, more restrictive use of force policies intended to reduce police killings.
Allen resident Naila Syed, an adjunct faculty member at Eastfield College in Mesquite and associate professor at Collin College in Plano, noted that some surrounding cities have taken the 8 Can’t Wait pledge.
“As a Dallas and Collin County educator, I can say I have seen the extreme ends of the byproducts of a privileged system and a severely underprivileged system. I have seen some of the effects that decades of systemic racism have had on this generation of brown and specifically black students,” she said. “As your constituent, I strongly urge you to take the pledge to enact the 8 Can’t Wait use of force policies. I know our city would benefit from these policies, and I see no reason why Chief Harvey would have an issue being able to commit to these.”
Councilman Baine Brooks thanked the speakers for their comments and shared his own feelings.
“I think the way that we’re going to get to the next step is to change people’s hearts or have people change their hearts. I don’t want us to lump everybody into ‘everybody who’s white’s a racist,’ ‘everybody who’s a bad police officer’ into the same – we just don’t need to do that right now,” Brooks said. “But I can tell you, I’m hurting. My heart hurts. And I want to be a good leader, and if we can change hearts, that’s the next step we need to take.”
Mayor Debbie Stout and Harvey are working with the Collin County NAACP to host a virtual community conversation at 7 p.m. June 18. For information visit collincountynaacp.org.
