Allen Rotary Christmas Parade

The Allen Rotary Christmas Parade on Sunday will begin at North Cedar Drive and St. Mary’s Drive and proceed south to Main Street. The parade will head west on Main to Allen Drive and then north on Allen Drive to the traffic circle at St. Mary’s Drive. 

 Courtesy of Tim Carroll

The 2019 Allen Rotary Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Allen Sunrise and Allen Noon Rotary Clubs, will hit the streets starting at 2 p.m. this Sunday. The theme for this year’s parade is “Tidings of Comfort and Joy.”

Allen-area youth groups, schools, churches, businesses and community organizations will march the route, which runs from The Edge at Allen Station Skate Park on St. Mary Drive through downtown and around to the Allen Drive Circle. A grand prize will be awarded along with “best of” awards in eleven different categories.

For more information visit allenrotary.org.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments