The 2019 Allen Rotary Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Allen Sunrise and Allen Noon Rotary Clubs, will hit the streets starting at 2 p.m. this Sunday. The theme for this year’s parade is “Tidings of Comfort and Joy.”
Allen-area youth groups, schools, churches, businesses and community organizations will march the route, which runs from The Edge at Allen Station Skate Park on St. Mary Drive through downtown and around to the Allen Drive Circle. A grand prize will be awarded along with “best of” awards in eleven different categories.
For more information visit allenrotary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.