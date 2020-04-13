Over 600 customers of the Rotary Club of Allen Sunrise’s flag lease program were beneficiaries of a special non-flag holiday deployment this past Tuesday and Wednesday.
The club’s immediate past president and current flag program coordinator, Bruce Heller, notified customers on Monday about the deployment – volunteer teams would exercise appropriate social distancing while placing flags in their front yards and flags will be left out through the month of April without financial impact to their current paid annual dues.
“Together, we’ll face down this pandemic as a community, as a state, and as a nation, and we will make it through this challenge, coming out stronger and better than we were before. Throughout history, when our country faced challenges, there was nothing more reassuring than seeing Old Glory wave in the wind,” Heller said.
Customers immediately replied with overwhelming positive expressions of joy, gratitude, patriotic pride, of being moved to tears and being uplifted. Some offered up donations:
“What a beautiful reminder that we are Americans, and the spirit of perseverance and determination that Americans have always possessed will carry us through this time. Thank you so much for your teams’ work through this! Many blessings to you guys!” – Angi Wedemeyer
“We love seeing Old Glory flying out front and all the other flags in the neighborhood.” – Kathy Pruss
“Thank you so much for putting the flags up again! They make me so happy, and I think they'll lift spirits for sure.” – Rachel Stowell
“Thank you so much!! It made my day to look out my window and see Old Glory!!” – Claudette Zimmer
Current club president Patrick Garcia said, “A faceless enemy’s invaded Allen, a life-taking threat that’s laid siege to daily liberties and commerce. Our flown American flags are rays of hope piercing pandemic dark clouds above customers’ homes, staked pennants of steadfast defiance that are our country’s unifying battle-standard fluttering in the breeze.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.