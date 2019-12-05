Bring your entire family and join the Allen Heritage Guild from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Allen Heritage Village, 450 E. St. Mary Dr. for old fashion festivities.
Step back in time to savor the historic buildings decorated in vintage Christmas accessories.
The Wetsel, Bolin and Lynge Houses will be open for viewing.
All buildings and the property will be dressed in holiday decorations--matching their historic time period.
Drop by the Village to see "Jesus as the Good Shepherd" stained glass window and participate in craft activities.
The Village includes various architectural styles from different eras in Allen’s history. Take a photo of your family adjacent to a period building for your Christmas card!
Enjoy gingerbread and cider and create new memories.
Sponsored by the Allen Heritage Guild, this is a free event, but donations are welcomed.
Call 972-740-8017 for more information.
