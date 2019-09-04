The Allen ISD Board of Trustees approved a reduction in the district’s property tax rates. On Aug. 26, the Board approved a total tax rate of $1.4589 per $100 of assessed value for the 2019-20 year. The previous year’s rate was $1.55.
The nearly 10-cent reduction for Allen ISD taxpayers is a result of actions taken by the Texas Legislature during the last legislative session. House Bill 3 made changes to the school funding formula and required school districts across the state to lower property tax rates.
The Allen ISD Board of Trustees lowered the Maintenance and Operation (M&O) rate from $1.14 to $1.0489. The interest and sinking (I&S) rate will remain at $0.41 for 2019-20.
The Board also authorized the superintendent to use I&S tax collections and the district’s I&S fund balance to reduce bond debt principal by $28 million.
The district anticipates the additional payments will save Allen ISD taxpayers approximately $18 million in future interest payments. The district’s overall debt obligations will decrease by approximately $46 million.
“We appreciate the opportunity to work with our state legislators to reduce our local taxes,” said Superintendent Dr. Scott Niven. “In addition, the reduction in debt obligations will provide long-range financial benefits for the school district and its taxpayers.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.