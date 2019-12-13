No matter your age, receiving a handwritten letter is a special thing. While most communication is electronic-based these days, local seniors and students are taking time to get to know one another the old-fashioned way.

Each resident from Mustang Creek Estates of Allen is paired up with a third-grade student from Boyd Elementary, and the pairs are writing letters back and forth monthly as part of a unique pen pal partnership. The seniors visited the children on Tuesday to exchange their second round of letters.

The pen pal program is not only an opportunity for the students to learn more about a senior in the area, it also allows them to practice letter writing. In addition, intergenerational activities provide many benefits to the lives of seniors, including improving their physical and mental health. The children also value the connection with the older generation and truly benefit from the relationships with the seniors.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments