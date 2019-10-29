Allen Special Olympics Delegation athletes participated and collectively received more than 100 medals in the Fall Classic for Special Olympics Texas held in College Station/Bryan, TX during the month of October.
Fall Classic is the statewide competition for Special Olympics Texas for swimming, bocce and softball – held Oct. 4 and 5 – and golf competition held Oct 18 and 19.
The Allen Delegation, which includes athletes from Allen, Lucas, Fairview and surrounding areas, sent 67 athletes, coaches and chaperones to compete in swimming and bocce, and 13 athletes, coaches and chaperones back to College Station for the golf competition.
Swimmers and bocce players brought home a total of 95 medals: 31 gold, 32 silver and 32 bronze. The swim competition was held at the state of the art facilities at the Texas A&M University Natatorium, and the bocce competition was held at College Station Veterans Park.
Golfers brought home a total of 10 medals: two gold, four silver and four bronze. The golf competition was held at the Briarcrest City Course at The Phillips Event Center in Bryan, Texas.
The Allen Delegation is able to send athletes, Unified Partners, coaches and chaperones to six statewide competitions each year and covers transportation, hotel accommodations and meals due its annual fundraiser, “Special Angels Among Us.” The annual event, scheduled for Feb. 15, will be the 22nd year the Allen Delegation has hosted the gala. Sponsorship opportunities are now available. For information email donnasheets@hotmail.com.
