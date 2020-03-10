The Allen Special Olympics Delegation (Delegation) 22nd Annual ‘Special Angels Among Us’ Auction and Dinner, held on Feb. 15, raised $60k for its athletes.
In addition to approximately 300 in attendance, LA Rams offensive lineman and former Allen Eagle Bobby Evans participated as the event’s special guest and speaker. During his speech, Evans acknowledged some of his former classmates and athletes with a resounding “A-up,” recognized and thanked family members, as well as the community for supporting the athletes and Delegation.
As its primary fundraiser, the Delegation garnered the support of eight sponsors and product or monetary donations from more than 175 local businesses, individuals and its families. Proceeds from the auction enable the Delegation to offer opportunities for its athletes that may not otherwise be possible.
The Allen Special Olympics program provides year-round sports training, athletic competition and social opportunities to more than 150 athletes, ages eight through adulthood, in Allen and the surrounding areas. Volunteers serve as coaches and administer the program.
Fundraising provides the resources to purchase equipment and uniforms, utilize training facilities and
the means for athlete attendance at competitions held at the local, regional, state and national levels. In addition, annual banquets provide an opportunity for the Delegation to recognize the athletes’ efforts, determination, growth, and accomplishments achieved through individual and team competition.
The goal of the Delegation is to continue to grow the program by reaching more athletes, recruiting more coaches and volunteers, and offering even more sporting opportunities.
To learn more about the program, become a volunteer or coach, or know of an individual with an intellectual disability who may want to join our program, visit specialangelsamongus.com or email us at: communications@specialangelsamongus.com.
