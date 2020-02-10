BOBBY EVANS

Allen grad Bobby Evans, left, now an offensive lineman for the Los Angeles Rams, will return home this weekend as special guest and speaker at the Allen Delegation’s 22nd Annual “Special Angels Among Us” Benefit Auction.

 Photo Courtesy of Neil Fonville / TexasSportsPhotos.com

The Allen Special Olympics (Allen Delegation) announced Sunday that Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Bobby Evans will be coming home to Allen to appear as special guest and speaker at the Allen Delegation’s 22nd Annual “Special Angels Among Us” Benefit Auction this Saturday.

This event is the primary fundraiser for the Allen Delegation and is scheduled for Feb. 15 at the Marriott Courtyard in Allen, 210 E. Stacy Road.

Sponsorship support from local businesses enable year-round sports training, athletic competition and social opportunities to more than 230 athletes, ages eight through adulthood, in Allen, Fairview and surrounding areas.

Volunteers serve as coaches and administer the program, and funds are used to purchase equipment and uniforms, utilize training facilities, and ensure athlete attendance at competitions.

The proceeds from the 21st Annual Auction enabled athletes to successfully participate in local, area, and state Special Olympics Texas (SOTX) competitions. Allen Delegation was able to send a total of 254 athletes, Unified Partners, coaches and chaperones to six statewide competitions and cover transportation, hotel accommodations, and meals.

Tickets are still available. For information, visit one.bidpal.net/SpecialAngelsAmongUs/welcome

