Not only is Nov. 14 National Family PJ Day, National Pickle Day and National Spicy Guacamole Day, it has also been declared, “Shop Local Day” in Allen.
This will be the perfect opportunity to support local businesses, and if you like wearing your pjs in public, you now have a good excuse to do so.
The “Shop Local” program is a joint initiative between the Allen Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB), the city of Allen, the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce and the Allen Development Corporation.
Karen Cromwell, director of CVB explained how this program has short-term and long-term benefits.
“Encouraging Shop Local to residents and Shop Allen to regional visitors is very important to Allen's overall quality of life,” Cromwell said. “Our business community not only supports our nonprofits and many worthwhile activities; they provide the services, shopping, dining and entertainment that we can access and enjoy easily. We also count on this tax base to fund city services like parks and trails and much more.”
Ann Vawter, owner of Bliss Cupcakes & Confections, located in The Village of Allen, chose to participate in the “Shop Local Day” as an act of appreciation.
“I love Allen and want to show appreciation to all of our loyal and wonderful customers for their support in these uncharted waters,” she said.
Cromwell explained that due to the pandemic, there were fewer meetings and events held in Allen this year.
“…the best way to help our business community was to refocus our approach on increasing traffic and sales from local and neighboring residents,” she said.
Vawter is happy to report that overall, they are doing OK this year.
“It is not as busy as it usually is, but we do have some fantastic loyal customers,” Vawter said.
As business owners see this day as a way to show their gratitude for their customers, Allen’s mayor said this day also provides an opportunity to show support for local businesses.
“Our business community has weathered so much change and uncertainty this year,” said Mayor Debbie Stout. “This is a way to show them what hasn’t changed: the loyalty and support of their neighbors.”
In addition to the “Shop Local Day,” Allen offers a free PlayPass, which features exclusive deals and discounts local businesses offer. Visit ShopAllenTX.com to see a directory of #ShopAllenTX business members. Businesses are organized by eat, sip, shop and play categories. This is also a way to see some of the discounts that will be available on Saturday in Allen.
“If you are a local business owner, this time of year is so critical,” Cromwell said. “Shop Local Day is an opportunity to show up for the people who are investing in Allen’s amazing quality of life, day in and day out.”
