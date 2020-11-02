The Allen Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) on Thursday announced that Micron Technology, Inc., an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, has expanded its design engineering operations in Allen.
“We are thrilled that Micron, a leading-edge company, has decided to expand in Allen,” said Dan Bowman, executive director of the AEDC. “Relocating into the amenity-rich Watters Creek District will be a welcome benefit for their employees. We know the new talent coming to Micron’s Allen location will enjoy our top-rated school system and walkability to restaurants and shopping.”
Micron’s new home, the 200,000-square-foot One Bethany West building, recently opened with nearly 100,000 square feet of tenant leases, most of which were executed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, the building secured its inaugural tenant, Highlands Residential Mortgage. The eight-story One Bethany West is a part of the larger, five-building “One Bethany at Watters Creek” development, a 17-acre, multi-phase, Class A corporate office park at the northwest corner of Central Expressway and Bethany Drive.
“Located in Allen’s most amenity-rich area, One Bethany offers ample Class A space and a unique, walkable experience for its tenants,” said Derrick Evers, CEO and managing partner of Kaizen Development Partners, the team behind One Bethany. “The site features direct connectivity to over 50 restaurants and shops at the popular Watters Creek mixed-use center. We recognize the immense potential of this site and have space to build more buildings to support future office projects.”
The One Bethany West site will house an estimated 112 - 200 employees. With the move, Micron’s space in Allen increases to 36,500 square feet. The company is expected to move into its new space by the end of next year.
“As a burgeoning tech hub, the City of Allen is a prime location for our design engineering teams working on advanced computing architectures,” said Jeff Koelling, senior director of design engineering at Micron. “Our new location accommodates our growing team focused on driving the world’s most advanced DRAM designs and 3D Xpoint memory devices for disruptive industry breakthroughs, including advanced applications in artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous vehicles.”
Renewed and surging interest across the technology sector aligns with growth trends in the DFW Metroplex, which includes Allen. The region boasts the seventh largest concentration of high-tech jobs in the U.S. The metro area includes approximately 3,000 technology companies and nearly 230,000 high-tech employees. Allen ranks 28% higher in tech job concentration than the national average, and its total technology jobs have grown 5.9% each year for the past three years (versus the national average of 2%).
