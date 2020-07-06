Ford Pool

Ford Pool is currently limited to 300 people, 50 percent its capacity limit.

 City of Allen

 

Allen Parks and Recreation has added open swim times at Ford Pool with limited hours and several operational adjustments. This reopening addition continues the phased-in approach to operations as Allen Parks and Recreation considers state guidelines on pool facilities, health and safety.

Summer season at Ford Pool will end Sept. 7. The pool will be open on Fridays through Sundays for the open swim times listed below.

Fridays – 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Saturdays – 1-6 p.m.

Sundays – 1-6 p.m.

Labor Day (Monday) – 1-6 p.m.

As a reminder, Ford Pool will be open Mondays through Thursdays for registration based programming like Learn to Swim and City of Allen Swim Team (COAST).

Operational Adjustments

Open swim will be on a first come, first served basis. 

A capacity limit of 300 people is in place as Allen Parks & Rec follows the governor’s occupancy recommendation (currently 50 percent capacity limit).

Social distancing while using the facility is recommended. There will be signage, audio reminders and adjustments to foot paths to help you achieve this goal.

Showers and water fountains will be available for use.

Water bottles will be for purchase, but high-touch vending machines will be not be available. 

What if Ford Pool is "At Capacity" When You Arrive?

Before parking your vehicle, please drive by the front of Ford Pool and look for an occupancy sign in red noting "OPEN SWIM IS AT CAPACITY" or a green sign noting "OPEN SWIM IS AVAILABLE." Staff plan to have this sign out as quickly as possible when the pool is at or approaching capacity limits. You can also call 214-509-4770 during open swim hours to double check prior to your arrival; however, staff cannot hold spaces and occupancy is subject to change from the time that you call to the time that you arrive.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments