Allen Public Library
The design process will soon begin for Allen Public Library’s much-anticipated expansion.

The Allen City Council approved an architectural contract with Hidell and Associates Architects, Inc. at the April 13 council meeting. The firm has designed numerous library branches and expansions in DFW, including the recent renovation/expansion of the John and Judy Gay Library in McKinney, along with projects in South IrvingBedford and Dallas.

Allen voters approved more than $16 million for library improvements during the 2016 bond election, with a library expansion identified as the primary need. The proposed expansion would add up to 45,000 sq. ft. to the current Allen Public Library location to meet anticipated demand of the City’s future population. The bond program also covered the cost of a previous parking lot expansion which added more than 100 spaces in 2017. 

Between now and mid-summer, architects will lead library tours for a citizen-led steering committee and city staff; solicit input from the community, library staff and other stakeholders; and analyze library programming and use of its current facility. A conceptual design including floorplans, landscaping and exterior elevations is expected to be completed in November.

Once the design phase is completed, the city of Allen will solicit separate bids for construction and related processes.

Construction on the Allen Public Library expansion is expected to begin in 2022 with projected completion in 2023.

