The design process will soon begin for Allen Public Library’s much-anticipated expansion.
The Allen City Council approved an architectural contract with Hidell and Associates Architects, Inc. at the April 13 council meeting. The firm has designed numerous library branches and expansions in DFW, including the recent renovation/expansion of the John and Judy Gay Library in McKinney, along with projects in South Irving, Bedford and Dallas.
Allen voters approved more than $16 million for library improvements during the 2016 bond election, with a library expansion identified as the primary need. The proposed expansion would add up to 45,000 sq. ft. to the current Allen Public Library location to meet anticipated demand of the City’s future population. The bond program also covered the cost of a previous parking lot expansion which added more than 100 spaces in 2017.
Between now and mid-summer, architects will lead library tours for a citizen-led steering committee and city staff; solicit input from the community, library staff and other stakeholders; and analyze library programming and use of its current facility. A conceptual design including floorplans, landscaping and exterior elevations is expected to be completed in November.
Once the design phase is completed, the city of Allen will solicit separate bids for construction and related processes.
Construction on the Allen Public Library expansion is expected to begin in 2022 with projected completion in 2023.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.