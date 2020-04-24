Residents of local senior living communities are accustomed to their independence, but once the distancing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated some changes, senior residents are finding themselves alone more often than not.
Angella Horton, executive director at Mustang Creek Estates of Allen, said the biggest change at the community is not allowing visitors, but residents have done what they need to in order to stay healthy.
“The residents have been amazing through all of this and have adapted to other changes like daily monitoring of all residents for fever through temperature checks and practicing social distancing,” Horton said. “They understand that their health and well-being are our top priority and are willing to put up with the adjustments we are making to daily life.”
Horton said they’re all ready to see their families again, get back to Bingo games and get out and about, “but for now we do our best to keep everyone entertained and in contact with their families through phone calls, window visits and FaceTime calls,” Horton said.
“We know seeing each other in person is very powerful – the body language and the emotions,” she said. “We're very thankful things like window visits help to recreate that same experience.”
Many communities are also finding new, creative ways to stave off loneliness for residents. A parade through the Mustang Creek Estates of Allen community last Thursday was a perfect way to show them support.
Family members, friends and even first responders lined Creek Valley Court in their cars, honking, waving signs and shouting. Grandkids drove by, some holding signs, while residents watched from their front porches.
“The response from family, friends and even first responders was amazing,” Horton said. “So many people came out with signs and balloons. It truly brightened spirits and gave everyone something to smile about.”
At Mustang Creek Estates of Keller, residents were treated to a much-needed spa day, where caregivers and staff members took on the roles of stylists and nail artists.
"For many of our residents, getting their hair done is the highlight of their week. We're so happy that spa day was a huge success and brought back that same joy," said Melissa Meyer, Mustang Creek Estates of Keller's executive director.
Part of the protocol for Parkview in Frisco is room service delivery of all meals, and the community has been getting some special interaction from local middle and high school students in the form of messages of cheer and friendship with the meals. The students have been emailing their messages to the community, which prints them and affixes them to the meal delivery containers.
“It feels good to know people outside the community are thinking about us,” resident Jim Budarf said. “It makes us happy.”
Like Mustang Creek, Executive Director David Gustafson said Parkview in Frisco’s residents understand the safety protocols have their best interest in mind.
“Our residents are truly inspiring,” he said. “They understand the changes are for everyone’s safety. They are thanking associates for their dedication and checking in on fellow residents and neighbors by phone. It’s times like this we really appreciate the feeling of family at the community.”
Residents are also reaching out to loved ones using modern technology that they may not have had much experience with before, and Gustafson said that’s certainly for the better in the long run.
“Families and residents are taking advantage of our assistance with video calling, and they’re becoming tech savvy in the process,” he said. “I expect this is a skill they will enjoy putting to good use to stay connected long after COVID-19 is behind us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.