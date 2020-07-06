Van Taylor

Congressman Van Taylor (TX-03) last week announced the 20 students from Texas' Third Congressional District nominated to United States Service Academies or United States preparatory schools this fall.

“It is my honor to congratulate and recognize these outstanding young leaders on receiving appointments to our prestigious U.S. Service Academies,” Taylor said. “I am inspired by each and every one of these students who are willing to serve a much greater cause than themselves, especially at such a young age, and I wish them well as they begin their new journey of pursuing the call to serve our nation."

The following students from Texas’ Third Congressional District received a Class of 2024 Appointment to attend a United States Service Academy or preparatory school:

United States Air Force Academy

Jason Ferguson; Liberty High School, McKinney

Andrew Ferkany; Plano Senior High School/USAFA Preparatory School, Plano

McKenzie Hochevar*; Plano Senior High School, Plano

Daniel Jungerman; Plano East Senior High School, Allen

Catherine Kim; Plano West Senior High School, Plano

Tiffany Li; Prince of Peace Christian School, Frisco

Brett Schraeder; Melissa High School, Melissa

Jordan Simmons; Greenhill School/USAFA Preparatory School, McKinney

United States Naval Academy

Ryan Hogg; Prosper High School, Prosper

Zane Smith; Deerfield Academy, Frisco

United States Military Academy

Alexis Bradstreet; Plano East Senior High School, Richardson

Ethan Hesson; Wylie High School, Lucas

Nicholas Hughes; Plano Academy High School, Plano

Mason Hutchins; Lovejoy High School, Fairview

Stephen “Drew” Reynolds; McKinney Boyd High School, McKinney

Natalie Russo; Lebanon High School, Frisco

Zach Vernier; McKinney

United States Merchant Marine Academy

Williams Bose*; McKinney Christian Academy, McKinney

Bryce Bristow; Plano Senior High School, Plano

Elizabeth Klaysork; Plano Senior High School, Plano

 

*Denotes acceptance to one of the academy preparatory schools

 

Prospective students interested in learning more about U.S. Service Academy application should contact Gabriella Pate at 972-202-4150 or visit vantaylor.house.gov.

In addition, this fall, Congressman Taylor will host a free Academy Information Forum featuring representatives from each branch of service. This event provides students and parents an opportunity to learn more about each Academy and decide if serving in the military would be of interest to them. Third District residents must be between the ages of 17 and 23 to be eligible to apply.

