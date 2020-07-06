Congressman Van Taylor (TX-03) last week announced the 20 students from Texas' Third Congressional District nominated to United States Service Academies or United States preparatory schools this fall.
“It is my honor to congratulate and recognize these outstanding young leaders on receiving appointments to our prestigious U.S. Service Academies,” Taylor said. “I am inspired by each and every one of these students who are willing to serve a much greater cause than themselves, especially at such a young age, and I wish them well as they begin their new journey of pursuing the call to serve our nation."
The following students from Texas’ Third Congressional District received a Class of 2024 Appointment to attend a United States Service Academy or preparatory school:
United States Air Force Academy
Jason Ferguson; Liberty High School, McKinney
Andrew Ferkany; Plano Senior High School/USAFA Preparatory School, Plano
McKenzie Hochevar*; Plano Senior High School, Plano
Daniel Jungerman; Plano East Senior High School, Allen
Catherine Kim; Plano West Senior High School, Plano
Tiffany Li; Prince of Peace Christian School, Frisco
Brett Schraeder; Melissa High School, Melissa
Jordan Simmons; Greenhill School/USAFA Preparatory School, McKinney
United States Naval Academy
Ryan Hogg; Prosper High School, Prosper
Zane Smith; Deerfield Academy, Frisco
United States Military Academy
Alexis Bradstreet; Plano East Senior High School, Richardson
Ethan Hesson; Wylie High School, Lucas
Nicholas Hughes; Plano Academy High School, Plano
Mason Hutchins; Lovejoy High School, Fairview
Stephen “Drew” Reynolds; McKinney Boyd High School, McKinney
Natalie Russo; Lebanon High School, Frisco
Zach Vernier; McKinney
United States Merchant Marine Academy
Williams Bose*; McKinney Christian Academy, McKinney
Bryce Bristow; Plano Senior High School, Plano
Elizabeth Klaysork; Plano Senior High School, Plano
*Denotes acceptance to one of the academy preparatory schools
Prospective students interested in learning more about U.S. Service Academy application should contact Gabriella Pate at 972-202-4150 or visit vantaylor.house.gov.
In addition, this fall, Congressman Taylor will host a free Academy Information Forum featuring representatives from each branch of service. This event provides students and parents an opportunity to learn more about each Academy and decide if serving in the military would be of interest to them. Third District residents must be between the ages of 17 and 23 to be eligible to apply.
