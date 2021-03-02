A new, state-of-the-art Athlete Training and Health (ATH) training center is opening within the Texas Health Athlete Complex, bringing highly educated performance coaches to the new facility who will provide sports performance training, testing and adult fitness programs to athletes, teams, organizations, families and individuals of all ages.
ATH provides research-backed sports performance expertise to the complex, which is a collaboration between Texas Health Sports Medicine, Texas Health Sports Medicine Specialists and ATH, and is housed in a dedicated facility on the campus of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.
“We’re proud to be part of a powerful and unique collaboration to bring this world-class training center to Collin County,” said Danny Cooper, chief strategy officer of ATH. “This incredible facility, with the performance training, adult fitness, sports medicine and research--along with a turf field--will serve the entire community. We know athletes, active adults and their doctors and coaches are going to be excited about how this training center helps them achieve their goals of getting stronger, healthier and improving their fitness for a lifetime of healthy habits and increased abilities.”
Texas Health Athlete Complex is a resource for athletes and fitness enthusiasts from across the Collin County area who now have access to orthopedic surgeons, rehabilitation for injuries, fitness classes and athletic performance training in one convenient location.
“This collaboration is an exciting one for people of all athletic skill levels in our area, and Athlete Training and Health is a key part of that,” said Jared Shelton, FACHE, president of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen. “Bringing together professionals from all aspects of human performance; injury prevention, treatment and rehabilitation; and fitness in a dedicated facility allows us to serve our community in a new and important way.”
The ATH training center is housed in the new Texas Health Athlete Complex, which celebrates its grand opening in February. The complex includes a 31,000-square-foot building, an indoor training turf field, a full-length outdoor lit turf field and state-of-the-art strength and conditioning training equipment.
ATH programs available in the complex are tailored to adults and athletes of all ages and abilities and are based on scientifically proven methods for training and performance enhancement. The programs are delivered by performance coaches who receive continuing education to stay current on research findings and best practices. ATH training programs include:
- Forever ATHlete – adult group training sessions for all fitness levels
- Student ATHlete – sports performance training for youth athletes ages 8-18
- Next Level ATHlete – group or individual training programs for collegiate and professional athletes
- Rebuild ATHlete – training for injured/recovering athletes not yet ready for competition or full training
- Team ATHlete – specialized, year-round or seasonal team-training that maximizes sport success and reduces the risk of injury
ATH performance coaches work with athletes every step of the way to educate and model appropriate form and practice, and create training sessions that minimize risk and adapt workouts to the age and skill level of the individual. An on-site 3-D motion lab will allow sports medicine experts to capture and understand athletes’ movements to determine where injuries could occur. Additional services offered at the new complex will include:
- Sports physical therapy and rehabilitation
- Post-rehab return-to-play training
- Injury screenings
- Speed and strength performance
- NFL Combine training
- Adult fitness and nutrition education
“We approach fitness at every age and athletic level--beginning at elementary school age to well beyond school years and into adult-age fitness--through education and a clear understanding of where you are and where you want to go,” said Cooper. “Whether you’re a high school athlete or an adult looking to get back into optimum health, your performance coach will meet you where are, and bring you to a level of fitness that is right for you.”
ATH is also collaborating with Allen ISD to provide benefits to both staff and students. Complimentary memberships to the ATH training center will be provided to teachers and staff through the Allen ISD Employee Recognition program. A Total Body group class in the training center on Saturday mornings will be dedicated exclusively to Allen ISD staff and Texas Health Allen staff, who will be able to focus on their own health and wellbeing in this weekly session. Additionally, Allen ISD students will have access to internship and externship opportunities at the center, which will also host ongoing health events throughout the year for students and staff alike.
About Athlete Training and Health
The mission of Athlete Training and Health (ATH) is to utilize best practices from scientific research in human performance to provide a world-class training environment for athletes and adults of all fitness levels. ATH’s forward-thinking approach of collaborating with hospital systems, professional sports teams, universities and independent school districts is setting new standards for health and performance training. ATH invests heavily in the post-graduate education of its performance coaches, who in turn develop evidence-led training programs guaranteed to deliver sustainable results. ATH’s state-of-the-art facilities feature best-in-class turf fields, pro-style weight rooms and cutting edge technology to exceed the needs of their athletes, communities and healthcare partners. Based in Katy, Texas, ATH operates three training centers, two in the Houston metro area and one in Allen, Texas, where, thanks to ATH, the competition has never been healthier. For more, please visit athletetrainingandhealth.com.
About Texas Health Resources
Texas Health Resources is a faith-based, nonprofit health system that cares for more patients in North Texas than any other provider. With a service area that consists of 16 counties and more than 7 million people, the system is committed to providing quality, coordinated care through its Texas Health Physicians Group and 27 hospital locations under the banners of Texas Health Presbyterian, Texas Health Arlington Memorial, Texas Health Harris Methodist and Texas Health Huguley. Texas Health access points and services, ranging from acute-care hospitals and trauma centers to outpatient facilities and home health and preventive services, provide the full continuum of care for all stages of life. The system has more than 4,000 licensed hospital beds, 6,200 physicians with active staff privileges and more than 23,000 employees. For more information about Texas Health, call 1-877-THR-WELL, or visit TexasHealth.org.
