Collin County Judge Chris Hill said Thursday he plans to file the "necessary paperwork to reopen bars in Collin County."
This comes after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Wednesday granting county judges the authority to decide if bars will reopen in their respective counties.
“With the encouragement and recommendation of the doctors and scientists from Collin County Health Care Services, I will be filing the necessary paperwork with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) to allow Collin County bars to reopen next week,” Hill announced Thursday, according to a county press release.
Abbott's executive order (GA-32) allows Texas bars to reopen at 50 percent capacity provided that the county’s hospitalization rate remains under 15 percent and the county judge consents.
The order will go into effect Oct. 14. TABC will be responsible for enforcing the governor’s restrictions, according to a county press release.
“Our Collin County hospitals and healthcare professionals continue to serve our community with excellence,” Hill said.
“At no time this year has our hospital capacity been overwhelmed or threatened by COVID-19. Quite simply, Collin County should be completely open. I will listen to everyone but will follow the science.”
According to a county press release, COVID-19 patients in Collin County have occupied 3.05 percent, on average, of the county’s 2,702 available hospital beds. On Wednesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 103 hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Collin County.
