The American Red Cross is working in close coordination with emergency officials to provide comfort and support to the communities of El Paso and Dayton. These tragedies illustrate that it is the blood already on the shelves that helps during an emergency.
Fewer blood donors and blood drives during the summer months make it one of the most challenging times of the year for blood.
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Allen, TX will be hosting a blood drive event from 2-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 in the Rodenbaugh’s Conference Room of the hospital, 1105 North Central Expressway.
Residents may opt to give whole blood donations or just their red blood cells if they meet specific requirements with weight, height, age and blood type.
Donors will receive a $5 gift card for food and drinks from Studio Movie Grill.
Appointments are not necessary, but donors can register on redcrossblood.org or through the city's website. A donation takes about 30 minutes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.