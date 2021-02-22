Blood drive

Watters Creek in Allen is hosting a blood drive with Carter BloodCare from 2-6 p.m. Thursday. With the recent winter storm throughout Texas in addition to the ongoing pandemic, the blood supply continues to be critically low.

All donors will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test. While donating, social distancing will be enforced, and donors will be required to wear masks. Participants can register here.

