Watters Creek in Allen is hosting a blood drive with Carter BloodCare from 2-6 p.m. Thursday. With the recent winter storm throughout Texas in addition to the ongoing pandemic, the blood supply continues to be critically low.
All donors will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test. While donating, social distancing will be enforced, and donors will be required to wear masks. Participants can register here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.