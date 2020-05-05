Blue Angels
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Schumaker

In a show of national solidarity, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will flyover Dallas/Fort Worth starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday over McKinney.

The flyover will begin in McKinney and fly south over Allen then head west toward Frisco and into The Colony. The jets will head back east over Plano and then make their way toward Dallas. 

Blue Angels flyover map

This is part of multiple flyovers across the nation called America Strong — a collaborative salute to honor healthcare workers, first responders and other essential frontline workers as they combat COVID-19.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels were in North Texas last October at the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will fly at the 30th Anniversary of the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show Oct. 17-18 at Fort Worth Alliance Airport. Visit AllianceAirShow.com. For more information on the Blue Angels, visit www.blueangels.navy.mil.

