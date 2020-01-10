Ioni Creek

Ready for an unforgettable knee-slapping bluegrass experience? Then come to the Allen Public Library’s annual Bluegrass Festival that will feature Ioni Creek. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18 in the Allen Public Library auditorium.

Ioni Creek is a local group of bluegrass folk, classical and country musicians, united by a passion to express their talent and musical experience to enjoy bluegrass music together. Primary band influences are Kentucky Thunder, Doyle Lawson and authentic bluegrass music from the front porches of the Arkansas Ozarks.

Ioni Creek is a regular at The Frogg Coffee shop at Waters Creek, The Union Gospel Mission Dallas and Senior Centers.

Sponsored by the Allen Public Library, the concert is free. The library is located at 300 N. Allen Dr.  Call 214-509-4911 for information.

