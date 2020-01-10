Ready for an unforgettable knee-slapping bluegrass experience? Then come to the Allen Public Library’s annual Bluegrass Festival that will feature Ioni Creek. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18 in the Allen Public Library auditorium.
Ioni Creek is a local group of bluegrass folk, classical and country musicians, united by a passion to express their talent and musical experience to enjoy bluegrass music together. Primary band influences are Kentucky Thunder, Doyle Lawson and authentic bluegrass music from the front porches of the Arkansas Ozarks.
Ioni Creek is a regular at The Frogg Coffee shop at Waters Creek, The Union Gospel Mission Dallas and Senior Centers.
Sponsored by the Allen Public Library, the concert is free. The library is located at 300 N. Allen Dr. Call 214-509-4911 for information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.