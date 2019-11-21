Representatives from VLK Architects attended Topping Out Nov. 7 to accept the 2019 TEXO Build Texas Proud Award for the Allen ISD STEAM Center, the district’s 111,210-square-foot satellite science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics or applied mathematics center. Topping Out is an annual networking event and awards program held within the Dallas-Fort Worth area representing Architecture/Engineering/Construction (A/E/C) and allied fields.
“We were honored to receive the TEXO Build Texas Proud Award for the Allen ISD STEAM Center at the Topping Out Awards Ceremony. This award puts an emphasis on the teamwork to complete a project. The Allen ISD STEAM Center project is emblematic of this,” said Justin Hiles, chief Operations Officer, VLK Architects. “The center is one of the most innovative educational facilities and that is due to the teamwork exemplified between Allen ISD, VLK Architects, our consultants, and Cadence McShane.”
Winners were selected by a jury of professionals and community leaders chosen by the Director of the University of Texas at Arlington College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs (CAPPA) with input from members of the Architecture Chapter of the University of Texas at Arlington Alumni Association, and Topping Out co-chairs. Judging was based on each submitted project’s notable team contributions, how the collaboration positively impacted the project, the positive impact on the community through creative development, innovation and/or technical challenges, the economic, environmental and community impact, the successful coordination of complex projects, and the overall project contribution to the quality of life in the Dallas/ Fort Worth area.
Started in 2003 by Ralph Hawkins and William Vidaud, the Topping Out awards were created to recognize and award exemplary teamwork of multi-million dollar projects that impact the community. Topping Out continues to raise funds to support charitable local education programs with the goal to educate and prepare future leaders in the A/E/C industry and allied fields using the proceeds from the University of Texas Arlington Alumni Association.
