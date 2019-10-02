The Builders of Justice Progressive Dinner in Downtown McKinney on Sunday will celebrate this year’s “Builder of Justice” award recipients beginning at 5:30 p.m.
This year’s honorees include Judge Piper McCraw of 469th District Court, in honor of her years of philanthropic service to the community, leadership, and work with the Texas Children’s Commission. First United Methodist Church of Allen will also be recognized for its 26-year partnership with Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas offering civil legal clinics to low-income residents of Collin County. Other recipients include Jacqueline B. Williams, a 20-year pro bono volunteer, and The Celt Irish Pub and Restaurant in McKinney, in recognition of its support of the annual dinner, now in its seventh year.
Legal Aid provides free civil legal services to low-income Texans who cannot afford to hire a private attorney.
Last year, the McKinney office successfully defended a couple who was taken advantage of by an unscrupulous contractor who placed an illegal lien on their home. This family, as well as more than 2,000 other families and individuals, sought help from attorneys and support staff in the McKinney office alone. The community’s support of this event assists Legal Aid continue to serve those who need civil legal help.
Tickets for the limited-seating event can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y2wwy7no. For more information, contact Sam Prince, princes@lanwt.org or 817-334-5334.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.