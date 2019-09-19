The Collin County Commissioners Court issued an outdoor burn ban for unincorporated areas of Collin County effective Sept. 9, due to extremely dry conditions in rural areas.
The 90-day ban will remain in effect until Nov. 9 unless the Texas Forestry Services or the Commissioners Court determines that it is no longer necessary.
The county monitors the Keech Bryon Drought Index (KBDI) level. The KBDI (Keech Bryon Drought Index) is a way the Texas Forest Service measures drought conditions throughout Texas. When the drought index reaches over 500 and there is no significant rainfall in sight, Collin County issues a burn ban for unincorporated Collin County.
Regardless of whether or not a person has a valid burning permit, during a burn ban all outdoor burning under the permit is no longer permitted. The Collin County judge issues a 90-day ban. If significant rains begin and the KBDI level drops during the 90-day period, the fire marshal can lift the ban. Permit holders who burn during a burn ban will have their permits revoked.
