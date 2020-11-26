Santa

On Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the good little boys and girls of North Texas, ages 4 to 13, can tell Mrs. Claus and the elves at the North Pole their Christmas wishes.

VFW Post 2195 in Allen and the Allen Police Department will establish and maintain a Zoom link with the North Pole.

Parents whose children would like to talk to Mrs. Clause can send an email to opn.north.pole@gmail.com with the following information: your Zoom login name (necessary to be permitted), children’s first name(s) and each child’s wish list. Include “Operation North Pole 2020” in the email subject line.

The information is due by Dec. 4.

Participants will be sent an email with the login time and a Zoom meeting ID and passcode. To ensure all the scheduled children will be able to speak to Mrs. Claus you must login at your appointed time. Because of the time constraints a limited number of children can be accommodated. Early responses are encouraged.

Planning is underway for Chief Brian Harvey, Allen Police Department, and Allen Mayor Ken Fulk to visit the North Pole and thank Mrs. Claus for greeting the children of North Texas.

 

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments