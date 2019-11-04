Fairview Town Center will host the seventh annual Candy Canes For Kids from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 16 at Fairview Town Center.
Candy Canes For Kids, which has become one of Collin County’s largest charity events by attendance (more than 25,000 attendees in 2018), benefits Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County. This family-fun event includes children’s activities, peppermint tree and wreath building, carnival games and rides, strolling carolers, a holiday market, live reindeer, character appearances, live performances featuring contemporary Christian band, Stars Go Dim and a fireworks finale.
“Candy Canes For Kids is our Holiday Kick Off at Fairview Town Center and we are looking forward to another terrific event,” said marketing director Wendy Ellis. “Last year was our biggest event ever – more than 25,000 people attended and more than $30,000 was raised for CACCC. In six years, Candy Canes For Kids has raised more than $150,000 and collected over 8,000 toys for victims of child abuse and neglect right here in Collin County.
Thanks to the generosity of FTC’s community partners, 100 percent of the proceeds benefit Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County. Event partners include KLTY Radio, Pyrotex, iPic Theaters, Residence Inn by Marriott Fairview/Allen and the Allen American newspaper. The Pride Amusements Carnival located at Fairview Town Center November 13-17 will be donating 10 percent of their gate to Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County.
“We are so excited to welcome all the families that come out and support Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County so that victims of child abuse and neglect received the services they need,” Ellis said.
Visit fairviewtowncenter.com/events today for more event information, prize information, and to purchase tickets to the Jasmine and Aladdin charity character breakfast catered by the Allen High School Culinary program. The students will be donating their time to prepare and serve breakfast at the event. Families that attend have breakfast with the characters as well as enjoy a meet and greet and photos. Each child received a free gift.
Fairview Town Center is located at 329 Town Place in Fairview off of Central Expressway.
