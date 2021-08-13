After a year of remote learning and quarantines, Children’s Health saw trends of added screen time leading to increased cases of obesity and gastrointestinal issues.
Dr. Meghana Sathe, a pediatric gastroenterologist for Children's Health, discussed how children have been on their devices for an excessive period of time since the beginning of the pandemic, making them not as active. Because of this, Sathe said Children’s has seen an increase in obesity among patients.
In addition to decreased physical activity, Sathe said mindless snacking, especially on unhealthy foods, have added to the issue of increased obesity.
“Another area it seems to impact is constipation,” Sathe said. “If they have underlying constipation or problems with stool incontinence, that seems to be worsened, especially if they're playing games they can't turn off.”
Because more children play online games where they can’t pause, Sathe said they ignore signals from their bodies indicating basic needs like needing to use the restroom.
Sathe suggested parents encourage their children to engage more in physical activities whether it be as intensive as exercise or as light as taking a walk.
“I even encourage kids to turn on the music and have a dance party just to do something a little more active,” she said.
Additionally, she encouraged parents to limit children’s daily screen time to only an hour or two rather than letting their kids play games for long stretches of time.
“I think these issues will lessen as more people go back to school in person,” Sathe said. “I think just having a schedule where you're more interactive with people in person versus just on the screen or texting with friends and things like that will help. It will build an inertia where they want to be more active when they come home as well.”
Sathe said another way for parents to encourage their children to be more active is to get involved with physical activity with their child.
“If a parent goes on a walk with their child or incorporates them in cooking dinner or something they’re engaging them and interacting with them, so they aren't on the screen,” Sathe said. “They're also teaching them healthy habits.”
