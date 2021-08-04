Children's Health has announced that it is requiring all team members, providers, volunteers, students and trainees as well as vendors and contractors to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1.
“The safety of our patients, their families and our team members has been and remains our number one priority at Children’s Health," Children's Health said in a statement. "We are proud of our COVID-19 vaccination efforts with more than 80% of our team members fully vaccinated to date. As COVID-19 cases rapidly increase in the community, we believe now is the right time to take the next step in ensuring our patients and team members have the greatest protection against COVID-19."
The pediatric health care provider said its decision aligns with actions taken by many other health systems in the community and across the country.
"We are privileged to care for some of the most medically complex children in the region, and we believe it is our ethical duty to protect them and the nearly 70% of our patients who are younger than 12 years old and ineligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” Children's Health stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.