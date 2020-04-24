Cottonwood Creek Church continues to positively impact the community amid the COVID-19 stay-at-home restrictions placed on the city and surrounding areas. This week, $10,000 in donations were distributed between Allen Community Outreach, The North Texas Food Bank and Community Lifeline Center.
“Titus 3:14 tells us ‘Our people must learn to devote themselves to doing what is good, in order to provide for urgent needs and not live unproductive lives,’” said Justin Hillhouse, Missions/Outreach Pastor at Cottonwood Creek Church. “We are called to be the hands and feet of Jesus. There are many people today in urgent need due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. It is impacting many families in our community.”
Local Impact on Families
Many people are feeling the impact of the stay-at-home order. The loss of jobs, reduction of hours, and many furloughed employees are putting a strain on local food pantries and nonprofits that support the community during times of financial need.
Unemployment services are overloaded, leaving people with a sense of frustration as well as worry and hopelessness. “We’ve been made aware of families that are experiencing a significant impact on their household incomes,” Hillhouse reported. “Some families are now buying groceries on credit cards, and their money is quickly dwindling.”
Helping Those in Need
“People need the church and to see Jesus, now more than ever, during these difficult times. Cottonwood Creek needs to be there to minister to them,” said John Mark Caton, Senior Pastor at Cottonwood Creek Church.
Cottonwood Creek has done several things to help those that are in urgent need.
- The Missions/Outreach Department organized and implemented a group of over 100 crisis volunteers that are available to minister and run errands for those who fall in the vulnerable population. Volunteers shop for groceries, pick up prescriptions, and even provide childcare for those that have to work.
- To date, they have collected over 2,000 lbs. of canned food to distribute to local food pantries that are running low on supplies.
“We can’t keep the shelves stocked quickly enough due to the large influx of new people we are currently seeing that need help to feed their families,” said Geoben Johnson, Food Operations Manager at Allen Community Outreach.
Cottonwood Creek members, through their giving and targeted donations, have collected $10,000 to be distributed to local food pantries.
“Food pantries have the unique ability to buy food in bulk at a highly reduced rate. Money given to a food pantry will go further by providing more food per dollar,” said Scott Elliot, Executive Director at Community Lifeline Center.
The North Texas Food Bank has had such an increased demand for food; the National Guard was brought in to pack thousands of boxes of food each day to distribute to families going through this crisis. “We are at multiple locations every day, handing out tons of food, and we see new people every day that thought they would never be in this situation,” said Trisha Cunningham, CEO at North Texas Food Bank.
Cottonwood Creek Missions Ministry continues to collect food, and cash donations for food. They serve as a collection site and distributor and need the following:
toilet paper
diapers (size 2 and above)
SHELF-STABLE FOODS - including, but not limited to - oil, sugar, flour, refried beans, pork and beans, mac and cheese, beef soup, chicken soup, Spaghetti-o’s, boxed potatoes, canned fruit and vegetables, fruit cups, ketchup, canned meats, protein and snack bars...
Items may be dropped off Monday-Saturday 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. or Sunday 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 1015 Sam Rayburn Tollway in Allen.
To help with the volunteer efforts, email onmission@cottonwoodcreek.org to learn more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.