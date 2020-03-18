City of Allen logo
On March 16 the city of Allen initiated a local disaster declaration for public health emergency. To help contain the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in our community, the city is making the following changes, which will go into effect at 11 p.m. Thursday:
  • A restaurant with or without drive-in or drive-thru services, drive-in  restaurant, drive-thru restaurant, or microbrewery, microdistillery or winery may only provide take-out, delivery or drive-thru services. 
  • Bars, lounges, taverns, theaters, gyms and private clubs must close.
  • It is recommended that gatherings be restricted in accordance with the CDC's guidance.  
Updates to this evolving situation will be posted online at CityofAllen.org/Coronavirus.
