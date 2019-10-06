Civil War diaries offer a treasure trove for historians. Providing insights into the lifestyles and challenges that confronted people, Lucy Pier Stevens’ diary is no exception. However, Lucy’s story has an ironic twist. She was a Yankee, an Ohioan stranded in Austin County, Texas, when hostilities erupted, and returning to her home was impossible.
In this volume, carefully edited by Vicki Adams Tongate, Lucy describes life in Austin County from January 1863 through her return to Ohio in May 1865. Tongate will discuss Lucy’s life in Texas at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10, at the Allen Public Library, 300 N. Allen Dr.
Twenty-one-year-old Lucy Pier Stevens came to Austin County to visit family in 1859. Her aunt and uncle, Lu Merry Pier and James Bradford Pier, had settled in Stephen Austin's colony in 1835, a year before the Republic Texas was formed.
Concern for the war and loss of life permeates the dairy, but deadly outbreaks of measles, typhoid and yellow fever threaten her community. The sad incidence of infant mortality was noted, and she mourns the loss of her namesake, Sallie Lu Bell.
During the last months of the war, Lucy planned her return to Ohio that proved to be an adventure requiring dauntless courage.
Sponsored the Allen Public Library, the program is free, and copies of the book will be available for purchase. Call 214-509-4911 for information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.