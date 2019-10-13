Civil War Living Historians
Maureen Honeycutt

Civil War Living Historians of Collin County and the Allen Heritage Guild will be hosting an encampment at the Allen Heritage Village, 550 St. Mary Drive, on Oct. 19 and 20.

The Living Historians will set up Union and Confederate soldiers’ camps and cook meals in the fire pit. They will stage a mock court martial, perform bugle calls, display artifacts, conduct drills for kids, demonstrate black powder shooting and have a battle skirmish once each day. There will be blacksmiths creating iron pieces and entertainment.

The event is free and open to the public. The Heritage Village will be open to tour.

These Civil War Living Historians have participated in battlefield reenactments at Gettysburg, Shiloh and Vicksburg. They have also appeared in “Wishbone,” Texas and National Park Service films, and the movie “Gettysburg.”

Visit allenheritage.org for more information.

