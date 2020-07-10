Collin College has announced a return to college plan for the Fall 2020 semester that offers students choices on instructional delivery when they return on Aug. 24. The college continues to place the highest priority on the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff and will follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, the Office of the Governor and local authorities.
Depending on the course and program needs, students may choose among options ranging from 100% online to 100% in person with social distancing, as well as combinations of online and face-to-face.
Students will choose among available options at the time of registration. Students who have already registered should check their schedule again beginning July 13 to see if their courses have been impacted by these options.
As a safety precaution, appropriate face masks/coverings are required in all public spaces on our campuses, as well as in classrooms and labs.
Collin College demonstrated an ability to adjust to changes when it moved spring and summer classes online and is prepared with plans to ensure students can stay on track to graduate or meet their educational goals should guidance change from the CDC, state or local authorities.
For information or assistance, contact admissions@collin.edu.
