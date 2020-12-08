Collin College served more than 35,000 credit students during the Fall 2020 semester while following safety protocols.
Due to the recent regional surge in COVID-19 cases, the college is implementing changes to its master calendar over the next two months for the protection of students, faculty, and staff, including an extended closure for the winter break and a period for employees to telework during the winter season.
- Wintermester classes, which will be held Dec. 14 – Jan. 6, now will be offered 100 percent online.
- Campuses will be closed to the public from Dec. 14 – Jan. 10. Full-time staff employees will work remotely during the weeks of Dec. 14-18, 2020 and Jan. 4-8, 2021. Student enrollment services will be available virtually during these weeks. Visit www.collin.edu/gettingstarted/admissions/connectwithus.html for more information about these services.
- While campuses are closed, the college will accelerate the installation of new air cleaning technologies that will virtually eliminate airborne contaminants, similar to those found in hospitals, at all 10 college facilities. The campus closure will provide Trane energy project teams the opportunity to have uninterrupted access to the college’s facilities. The college also will deep clean its campus facilities in anticipation of the spring semester.
- The college’s winter break will now run from Dec. 21 through Jan. 3.
- For students who are instructed to drop-off forms or documents, a student document drop-off will be available at the Collin Higher Education Center entrance in McKinney on Dec. 17, 2020 and Jan. 7, 2021 from 2-4 p.m.
- Collin College campuses will reopen to serve students on Jan. 11, 2021, with admissions, advising, and financial aid offices available to serve walk-in students for the spring 2021 semester. College staff will assist students from entry to exit, and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
For more information, visit collin.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.