In consultation with local school districts and state and county officials, Collin College will extend spring break for students by one additional week to include March 16-22.
In addition, all student activities are canceled during that week.
Collin College plans to maintain normal business operations throughout the extended spring break. Faculty and staff will resume routine work as previously scheduled.
There are no reported cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) at Collin College.
For additional information, view the college’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) FAQ.
For more information, visit www.collin.edu.
