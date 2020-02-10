Collin College was one of three two-year institutions in the nation and one of 119 U.S. colleges and universities to receive the 2020 Carnegie Community Engagement Classification from the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. Only 11 institutions in the state of Texas were awarded this distinction in 2015 and 2020 combined.
According to Carnegie, the elective designation indicates institutional commitment to community engagement. This significant classification is awarded following a process of self-study by each institution, which is then assessed by a national review committee led by the Swearer Center for Public Engagement at Brown University, the administrative and research home for the Carnegie Community Engagement Classification.
“These newly classified and re-classified institutions are doing exceptional work to forward their public purpose in and through community engagement that enriches teaching and research while also benefiting the broader community,” noted Mathew Johnson, executive director of the Swearer Center.
This is the third time the college has received this distinction. Collin College was among 12 community colleges nationwide selected in 2010 and was reclassified in 2015 and 2020.
“It is a true honor to be recognized for our community engagement,” said District President Dr. Neil Matkin. “At Collin College, we avoid chasing ‘cause of the day’ trends, and rather engage in intentional activities in response to the needs of our communities which make positive, long-term differences. In the 2017-2018 academic year alone, Collin College students provided more than 21,000 hours of service to non-profit organizations. This distinction honors their steadfast dedication.”
This national recognition acknowledges the leadership, partnership, and collaboration of the college and the Collin County community in designing strategic responses to the growing needs and opportunities in our area, according to Matkin. Major initiatives include the creation of four new campuses, robust academic and workforce development programs, multiple campus career centers, veterans resource centers, Service Learning initiatives, Collin Corporate College, continuing education and professional development programs, the Small Business Development Center, and an award-winning nursing program.
According to the Carnegie Foundation, of the 119 institutions classified in the 2020 cycle, 44 are receiving the classification for the first time while 75 are now re-classified, after being classified originally in 2010 or 2015. These 119 institutions join the 240 institutions that earned the classification during the 2015 selection process, for a total of 359 campuses that are currently active holders of this important designation.
Among the 2020 recipients of the classification, 67 are public institutions and 52 are private. For Carnegie’s Basic Classification, 52 are classified as research universities, 39 are master’s colleges and universities, 22 are baccalaureate colleges, three are community colleges, and three institutions have a specialized focus — arts, medicine, and other health professions. They represent campuses in 37 states and U.S. territories.
The Carnegie Community Engagement Classification has been the leading framework for institutional assessment and recognition of community engagement in U.S. higher education for the past 14 years with multiple classification cycles in 2006, 2008, 2010, 2015 and 2020.
