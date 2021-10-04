The Collin County Courthouse will be closed to the public on Tuesday after the McKinney Fire Department responded to reports of smoke in an electrical closet on Monday.
A statement from County Judge Chris Hill’s office stated that early Monday morning, an electrical panel overheated and failed causing an electrical outage that impacted escalators, elevators, fire pumps, main air handling units and chilled water pumps in the courthouse.
“The McKinney Fire Department responded to reports of smoke in the electrical closet, and power has been shut off for safety,” Hill stated. “There have been no injuries reported.”
The county has since announced that the courthouse will remain closed on Tuesday.
“All individuals who have cases pending today or tomorrow should contact the appropriate court for information,” Hill stated on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.