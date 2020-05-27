The Dawoodi Bohra community of Collin County is in the process of building a mosque in McKinney. But for now, volunteers are setting up shop at the mosque to provide meals for those who need them.
In April, the community surveyed members of Collin County on what foods were most needed and held a food drive.
“Hunger is a basic need for every single person. Food is a need for every person,” said Rashida Rasheed, president of the Women’s Organization in the Dawoodi Bohra community.
The community, made up of about 70 families, mostly resides in Plano. Rasheed said the organization regularly holds food drives and performs other acts of volunteerism.
“Especially during this time, our organization is directed to reach out and make sure that we can do our part in helping those in need,” she said.
The food drive was aimed toward people experiencing financial stress. Rasheed said the women’s organization hoped the meals would allow for individuals to focus their energy outside of the kitchen.
“This drive was initiated so that wholesome meals could be provided and people would have time to concentrate on growing professionally or to pursue their time in other productive ways,” she said.
The women of Dawoodi Bohra in Collin County sewed over 200 masks in recent weeks to give to healthcare workers. Rasheed said the organization’s efforts come easily to the denomination as religious leaders encourage members to perform acts of service.
“Bohras believe that nobody should go to bed hungry and that it is their duty to help vulnerable members of society,” a release from the Collin County chapter reads.
The drive and mask initiatives were part of Project Rise, an international philanthropic program organized by the Dawoodi Bohras.
“Importantly, the Dawoodi Bohras will continue to support the needy and vulnerable in Plano, Collin County, well after the pandemic has subsided,” Rasheed said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.