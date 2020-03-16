Collin County Judge Chris Hill announced a formal disaster declaration for Collin County today to better position and prepare the county and its communities to respond to the public health emergencies that may arise from the coronavirus outbreak.
The disaster declaration comes in the wake of similar announcements on Friday from President Donald Trump and Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
"Since the first news of the coronavirus outbreak, Collin County has been working diligently with the state of Texas and our local cities to prepare for this eventuality. We stand ready to partner with and support our communities in any way necessary," said Judge Hill, whose statutory duties include serving as the county's emergency management coordinator. "We all have to work together to safeguard the health of our community. This declaration ensures that we are able to access and share strategic resources and supplies as they become available."
The mayors of Allen, Frisco, McKinney and Plano, working in cooperation with Collin County, issued similar declarations today.
As of this morning, county health officials have reported eight presumptive positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Collin County.
View a copy of the Disaster Declaration for Collin County.
Click here for the latest information available on public health announcements and news about county government operations related to novel coronavirus COVID 19.
