Collin County Judge Chris Hill issued a “stay-at-home” executive order Tuesday morning. The order is effective immediately and lasts for seven days unless continued by the Collin County commissioners.
According to the order, all persons in Collin County are ordered to stay home, except for travel related to essential activities – entertainment activities are not considered essential.
Unlike Dallas County’s “shelter in place” order effective Monday, Hill said the new Collin County order allows all businesses to remain open as long as they follow the guidelines set forth by the government, including taking actions “necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19, to increase social distancing in the normal course of business activities, and to provide for a safe and healthy work environment.” This includes keeping people six feet apart and no more than 10 working together at once.
“Any business that cannot operate according to guidelines can’t stay open unless they can make changes to their model of business to bring themselves into compliance,” Hill said during a county press conference.
The order states that businesses must increase social distancing in the normal course of business activities. “Social distancing is generally understood to mean staying at least six feet away from other people, avoiding mass gatherings, working from home if possible, canceling or postponing large meetings, and not shaking hands. Where social distancing is not possible in the normal course of business activities, extreme care should be taken to reduce the risk of exposure to, and transmittal of, germs and COVID-19,” the order states.
“I want to make it clear that all businesses, all jobs and all workers are essential to the financial health of our local economy and therefore are essential to the financial health and well-being of Collin County citizens,” Hill said, quoting the order. “Persons who are employed need to stay employed; persons who are not employed need to gain employment; businesses that are able to remain open need to remain open.”
Collin County has had 45 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Of those, 33 are in home isolation, three are hospitalized, eight have recovered and one has died.
Going forward, Hill said that as officials watch the circumstances unfold, they will make decisions based on those current circumstances.
Read the full order here:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.