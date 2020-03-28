North Texas Food Bank
The surge over the past two weeks in furloughs, layoffs and uncertainty due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis has resulted in an unprecedented need for emergency food assistance.

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is working hard to meet the need, and local Reps. Justin Holland, Jeff Leach, Candy Noble, Scott Sanford and Matt Shaheen are asking Collin County residents to help.

The NTFB has restructured their distribution methods in order to protect both their staff and those who are coming to them for help. Because of this, they have seen the cost to operate their programs increase, due both to a heightened demand, and because they are now relying more heavily on purchased food items. Each distribution is now drive-thru style to limit contact between staff and the neighbors they are serving.

To make a monetary donation today, visit ntfb.org/give. You may also text MEALS to 474747.

