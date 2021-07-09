Marvin Scott
Screen shot

The Collin County Sheriff's Office has sent surveillance footage of the events leading up to Marvin Scott III's death in a Friday email to local media. 

"Today, as promised, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office is releasing over 40 minutes of jail security video related to the in-custody death of Marvin Scott III," said Assistant Chief Deputy Nicol Bristow in the email. "While some of the faces on this video have been intentionally blurred, the absence of sound is because the facility’s camera system is incapable of recording sound.

"As other proceedings are possible or pending, the Sheriff’s Office has no further comment at this time."

The video, which is age-restricted due to its graphic nature, is embedded below. This story is developing. 

