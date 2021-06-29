Jennifer Day still remembers the woman who called her shortly after her daughter, Rachael, died by suicide 30 years ago.
The woman, who had experienced a similar loss, had called Day to offer her support. For Day, this woman was the first person who could really understand how she felt.
“It helped me so much, just that I knew I didn’t have to explain it to her,” Day said. “I couldn’t explain it at the time, for sure.”
Since then, Day has heard about local programs that offer support similar to what that woman did for her. As part of Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors (LOSS) teams, Seasoned Suicide Survivors reach out to people who have recently lost a loved one to suicide to support them through the grief experience. When Tarrant County launched a LOSS team over 10 years ago, Day knew she wasn’t ready to offer that kind of support. Nor was she ready when she heard about one in Denton County roughly five years ago.
However, when Lifepath Systems, Collin County’s behavioral health authority, recently began the process of launching a LOSS program, Day knew she wanted to be a part of it.
The trail to Lifepath Systems’ own LOSS team began in January of 2020 when a staff member attended a LOSS conference. After getting put on the backburner through the COVID-19 pandemic, the program again became a focus point for the organization through trainings and preparations. The program launched softly in December and officially at the beginning of the year.
“People who have lost a loved one to suicide typically delay treatment, especially grief work,” said Danielle Sneed, behavioral health director with Lifepath Systems. “There’s a lot of stigma that goes along with losing a loved one to suicide.”
She added that people don’t tend to know what to say to someone who has lost a family member.
“People who lose a loved one to suicide are also more likely to attempt or die by suicide themselves, are at a higher risk for that,” Sneed said. “So the goal of the team is to really instill hope.”
The team would serve to connect community members who have recently lost a loved one to suicide with both mental health professionals and Seasoned Suicide Survivors, Sneed said. Since launching, the program has garnered four volunteers, and it’s looking for more. The goal is to have the program completely staffed by volunteers, including both mental health professionals and Seasoned Suicide Survivors, Sneed said.
While the program will eventually start providing on-scene support, volunteers currently contact people over the phone as part of COVID-19 protocols. The Collin County medical examiner will refer the team to individuals who have expressed interest, Sneed said, and after the initial call, team members will follow up regularly. They’ll also call on important dates like anniversaries, birthdays and even this past Father’s Day.
For Jim Salazar, another Seasoned Suicide Survivor with the Collin County program, calling on those significant dates is significantly important.
“Because any of those dates, whether it’s Christmas or birthday or an anniversary, it’s going to hit them pretty hard for several years,” he said.
Salazar, who lost his brother to suicide years ago, remembers that there weren’t many resources for grief support at the time.
“I went through two or three really tough years emotionally,” Salazar said.
By the time his first wife died of cancer later, there were grief support resources available, he said, and he joined a support group that proved helpful. That was when Salazar began training and serving as a grief support group facilitator. When he recently looked for volunteer opportunities in Collin County, he came across the LOSS team, which he said was ideal.
“I have a lot of experience doing it, and I’ve never done anything in my life that was more rewarding and more fulfilling,” Salazar said. “It’s really been good. Sometimes it’s tough work, but I feel like I’m making a contribution.”
According to the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office, between fiscal year 2016 and fiscal year 2020 the county has reported an average of 129 deaths by suicide per fiscal year. The office reported 145 deaths by suicide during fiscal year 2019 and 125 during fiscal year 2020. This May, Sneed said the LOSS team had received 11 referrals.
Sneed said currently most of the referrals the team gets is from the medical examiner’s office, but anyone can make a referral, including law enforcement or family members.
Now that the program has launched, Day said she hopes more people become aware of the program and that the team becomes more diverse.
For anyone considering if they want to volunteer, both Day and Salazar recommended talking with someone to make sure they’re ready. That could mean discussing it with a support group or talking with a Seasoned Suicide Survivor to learn more.
For Salazar, his role means more than offering some direction to the people he supports — it also means being an ear who is willing to listen.
“Listening, that’s the single most important thing a volunteer can do,” he said.
