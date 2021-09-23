The Texas Secretary of State’s Office has announced a “full forensic audit” of the 2020 general election in four counties, including Collin and Dallas counties.
The announcement, which came just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, stated that Texas laws give the Secretary of State the authority to conduct “a full and comprehensive audit of any election” and added that the office had already begun to do so for the 2020 general election in the state’s two largest Democratic counties and two largest Republican counties: Dallas, Harris, Tarrant and Collin counties made the list.
“We anticipate the Legislature will provide funds for this purpose,” the office stated.
Collin County Elections Administrator Bruce Sherbet said Thursday night that he did not yet have details on the audit.
“We will certainly assist the state in any way possible with their audit,” he said.
