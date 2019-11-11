I got to thinking about Allen’s good fortune to have that beautiful glass and stone temple of knowledge and culture, the Allen Public Library and Civic Auditorium, on Allen Drive. If not for some Woodmen of the World lodge members, Epsilon Theta Sorority sisters and lots of volunteer work it wouldn’t be sitting there today.
The Woodmen of the World Camp 447 building is still standing on Main Street. Folks drive by it every day, not realizing the part it’s played in Allen’s history. The second floor is the birthplace of Allen’s first public library.
With 725 books on its shelves and staffed by volunteers, the Allen Public Library opened for business in October 1967. As it grew, the library was moved to larger quarters several times.
In 2001 Allen citizens voted to raise $11 million through bond sales, and construction began on the library. It opened a year later with Barbara Buehler as library director.
I first met Barbara Buehler when I lived in Boulder City, Nevada. On one of the many trips back home to Allen I visited the library and asked where the Allen historical section was.
“There isn’t one,” she said, “but we have Tom Keener.”
At that time Tom Keener was trying to gather to together and write the authentic history of Allen and include the history of Allen’s black citizens in the panorama.
“Do you have any photographs?” is always the first question he asks.
Barbara Buehler retired, and new Library Director Jeff Timbs has taken the library from a strictly books on shelves age into the world wide web cloud storage age with an amazing efficiency in such a short time. Meanwhile, Tom Keener is still asking for photographs, collecting history and drawing capacity crowds to the auditorium with presentations sponsored by Friends of the Library.
You might’ve seen him there wearing a kilt and Tam O’Shanter or maybe a Mexican Charro sombrero. The hat he wears depends on the show he’s presenting in the auditorium.
Tom Keener says it was his grandmother who instilled the flair of show biz in him. She was a famous Chicago vaudeville super star whose career went south on her with the advent of talking movies.
His mother was a school teacher and his father was an audio technician who began his career working for Lady Bird Johnson at the radio station she owned in Austin. Tom’s father later worked as an engineer at Texas Instruments in Richardson where Tom went to school.
Tom spent his weekends and summers on his grandparents’ farm near Bonham where he picked cotton and baled hay during the day and then listened to tales of show biz from his grandmother in the evening.
Tom graduated from Austin College in Sherman and has a degree from the University of Texas. Maybe someday Tom Keener will be recognized for his cultural and historical contributions to the city of Allen. In the meantime, go see a free show at the civic auditorium.
Tom will be the guy in the funny hat.
