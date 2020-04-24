Gov. Greg Abbott last Friday issued three new executive orders to begin the process of reopening the state of Texas while revising hospital capacity and certain social distancing guidelines.
Under the order, schools will remain closed for the 2019-20 school year. Teachers may go into the classroom for video instruction, to perform administrative duties and to clean out their classrooms.
Shortly after the orders were released, Allen ISD Superintendent Robin Bullock released a letter to parents addressing the closures.
“While we are sad that we cannot open our doors, we trust and respect the decisions made by our health officials and state leaders,” the letter states. “Our first priority in Allen ISD will always be the health and safety of our students and staff.”
Bullock said that while schools are closed, learning is still in session, and she thanked parents, teachers and staff for overcoming the challenges at-home learning has brought.
“I know that many of our teachers are heartbroken that they will not be able to see their students in person before the end of the school year,” she stated.
One big factor in the late-term measures has been graduation celebrations. Bullock said the district continues to discuss its options, and parents can stay tuned for more information regarding events like awards night and graduation.
“For the time being, please keep these seniors in your thoughts. You may begin to notice yard signs at the home of each senior student. Countless teachers, staff members, administrators, and board members delivered the signs earlier this morning as a small recognition of their final year at Allen High School.
As more organizations and individuals are finding ways to recognize the class of 2020, the district delivered yard signs to seniors in recognition of their final year at AHS.
A grassroots movement has also gotten off the ground that allows members of the community to “adopt” AHS seniors. Parents are invited to post a bio and photo of their senior to the Adopt an Allen High School 2020 Senior Facebook page. Meanwhile, adopters can choose a student and find out their likes in order to drop off gifts and goodies to their “adoptee.”
“Even though these seniors have families, let's help these seniors celebrate their accomplishments the only way we can right now,” the page states.
