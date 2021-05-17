Van Taylor
Courtesy of Franmarie Metzler | U.S. House Office of Photography

Monday, United States Congressman Van Taylor (TX-03) announced the winners of the Texas' Third Congressional District 2021 Congressional Art Competition. This year's competition was held virtually and all artwork can be viewed by visiting the online exhibition page.

Representative Van Taylor stated, "I am very impressed by the artwork my office received from over sixty high school students across Texas' Third Congressional District. It's encouraging to see the next generation taking such a great interest in art as it is a wonderful way to bring communities together. Thank you to the many talented students who participated and congratulations to this year's winning artists."

Below are winners of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition for Texas’ Third District:

  • First Place: Grandfather by Ian Chen; Jasper High School
  • Second Place: An Interesting Stranger by Olivia Cunningham; Plano West Senior High
  • Third Place: Metamorphosis by Claire Tsui; Allen High School
  • People's Choice: A Texas Spring by Pavani Pratapa; Heritage High School

The winning artist’s work will be displayed for one year in the national exhibition located in the Cannon Tunnel, a pedestrian walkway leading to the U.S. Capitol.

The second place winner will have their artwork displayed in Congressman Taylor’s Washington office, and the third place winner will have their artwork displayed in his Collin County Office.

